LETTER: Review-Journal a treasure trove for readers

I commend the Review-Journal for several insightful articles in the Nov. 26 edition.

The issue of water waste in agriculture, especially the impact of water used in livestock farming versus growing crops intended for direct human consumption, sheds some light on inefficient use as we grapple with water scarcity. Growing hay for livestock being raised in the desert (where they don’t belong in the first place) and to ship overseas seems like a massive waste compared to the crops that could be grown for the produce aisle.

Additionally, your article on the benefits of adopting a vegan diet, whether once a week or more often, demonstrates a commitment to presenting diverse perspectives on mitigating environmental impact while also benefiting human health. The connection between our dietary choices and their consequences for the planet is an essential conversation.

Lastly, it was eye opening to read about the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s requirement that schools serve cow’s milk as a condition for receiving federal funding. One would think it shouldn’t be so difficult for students who prefer non-dairy options to have them included.

Once again, thank you for your commitment to covering issues that matter and for promoting discussions that contribute to a more sustainable, conscientious future and improved health.