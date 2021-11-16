63°F
LETTER: Ruggs wasting his money with smooth-talking mouthpiece

James Pecora Las Vegas
November 15, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Anyone driving at the speed Henry Ruggs was driving on the night of the fatal crash is clearly not the brightest individual in town. Now, Mr. Ruggs is going to compound his horrible judgment by paying a fortune to some smooth talkers who will have zero influence on the judge and jury. He should get himself a competent public defender who won’t insult the jury with tall tales about what a great person Mr. Ruggs is and anonymously donate the huge amount of money that he saves to Tina Tintor’s family.

