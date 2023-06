FILE - President Joe Biden speaks during a visit to the NH 175 bridge over the Pemigewasset River to promote infrastructure spending Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Woodstock, N.H. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

There’s a quote debatabley credited to Mark Twain: If voting made a difference, they wouldn’t let us do it. Was Twain clairvoyant? Does President Joe Biden win in 2024, whether he wins or loses?

Charles Talleyrand, who served as French prime minister for two months in 1815, said, “The art of statesmanship is to foresee the inevitable and to expedite its occurrence.” President Biden. What a statesman!