LETTER: School board members must set aside their differences

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I retired from a career in education after 36 years. I was first a classroom teacher, then a principal and, finally, I spent 18 years as a superintendent. I have nothing but admiration for today’s educators. Regretfully, I also have a great deal of sympathy. Dealing with the many intractable problems that they must deal with today must be excruciating.

In Clark County, the superintendent has to deal with staffing shortages across the board, lawsuits of many descriptions, budget constraints and, perhaps the most difficult, a divided school board. The superintendent cannot, no matter who he is, do his job without the support of the Board of Trustees.

The board must now search for a new superintendent, a costly exercise. I strongly recommend that they heal whatever the divisions are among the members. In order to find a new superintendent, they must find someone who is qualified, experienced and willing to accept the position. A quality candidate will not accept the job on a 4-3 vote. A good leader, one who will do the job that the community desires, will join the district only on a unanimous or near unanimous vote. I wish the board members good luck in their search.