LETTER: School Board pays for superintendent’s legal fees

Robert Bray Las Vegas
August 19, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 



I want to express my enormous disappointment that the Clark County School District Board of Trustees approved paying $95,000 to Superintendent Jesus Jara’s attorneys. I think it is a disgrace, and I think Mr. Jara should be ashamed of himself. The combined judgement of everyone involved in this payment is appalling and mind-boggling.

I am in my 27th year teaching at Las Vegas High School, and I can assure you that my dedicated colleagues and I could have found profound ways to help students with such a grand amount of money — $95,000 is hardly a drop in the bucket.

I resent the fact that Mr. Jara sued the district in the first place, and I resent the fact that he wants to take money away from students to pay for his attorneys. Filing a lawsuit was a voluntarily action on his part, and he should pay for it. I think we can all agree that he makes enough money to pay his own attorney bills.

The public will remember this grotesque use of taxpayer money and Mr. Jara’s self-serving litigious mentality. What a horrendous example he has set for our students: If you can’t get along with your co-workers, claim a hostile work environment and sue anyone with deep pockets. His credibility is now non-existent, and he needs to leave the district in January when his contract is up for renewal. This very expensive and destructive circus show must end.

