LETTER: Shelley Berkley and the Palestinian protesters

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Gordon Hurst Las Vegas
December 28, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

In response to your Dec. 21 article, “Mayor: Pro-Palestinian protesters ‘pieces of garbage’ ”:

The article says, “Mayor Shelley Berkley, speaking at a Q&A session during a pre-Hanukkah event organized by the Israeli-American Council attended by about 70 people, blasted the pro-Palestinian protesters who demonstrated at UNLV earlier this year. She said they were so disruptive that she was forced to leave an event at the university.”

According to surveys, Democrats outnumber Republicans by a ratio of nearly 9-to-1 among college professors. There is no question as to who has the control and influence in higher education in our country.

Many of these protesters are student visa holders and temporary visa holders. The Biden administration has failed to hold any of these people accountable. Also, administrators have overwhelmingly failed to clamp down on American students and faculty who engaged in antisemitic behavior, which has allowed lawlessness and antisemitism to grow on college campuses.

After watching eight years of the Obama administration turn its back on Israel and four years of the Biden White House doing the same, this seems related. Possibly it’s time for Ms. Berkley, a Democrat, to change her party affiliation.

