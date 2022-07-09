LETTER: Shocked and disappointed in Joe Biden

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden’s speech while at the G-7 summit meeting shocked and disappointed me.

I’m a retired Naval aviator coming from a long line of military family dating back to the 1700s. Some of the most demanding jobs I had in the military involved escorting the flag-draped caskets of friends and family into Arlington National Cemetery. We all stood proud and strong as we remembered the love and devotion to duty each casket represented.

President Biden’s petty political comments aimed at the Supreme Court over the Roe v. Wade decision were cheap and insulting to the heroes in Arlington.

He can discuss his opinion while standing on U.S. soil. But when speaking as the most powerful representative of the United States and standing on foreign soil, he should stand tall and show his pride in America.