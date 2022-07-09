95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Shocked and disappointed in Joe Biden

James Green Henderson
July 8, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

President Joe Biden’s speech while at the G-7 summit meeting shocked and disappointed me.

I’m a retired Naval aviator coming from a long line of military family dating back to the 1700s. Some of the most demanding jobs I had in the military involved escorting the flag-draped caskets of friends and family into Arlington National Cemetery. We all stood proud and strong as we remembered the love and devotion to duty each casket represented.

President Biden’s petty political comments aimed at the Supreme Court over the Roe v. Wade decision were cheap and insulting to the heroes in Arlington.

He can discuss his opinion while standing on U.S. soil. But when speaking as the most powerful representative of the United States and standing on foreign soil, he should stand tall and show his pride in America.

MOST READ
1
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
Phil Hellmuth ousted at WSOP Main Event after Darth Vader entrance
2
VICTOR JOECKS: As Trump visits Vegas, his presidential odds are fading
VICTOR JOECKS: As Trump visits Vegas, his presidential odds are fading
3
South Strip lands big project as Dream Las Vegas breaks ground
South Strip lands big project as Dream Las Vegas breaks ground
4
Raiders make NFL history, name first Black woman as team president
Raiders make NFL history, name first Black woman as team president
5
Las Vegas woman, 53, dies after Summerlin crash
Las Vegas woman, 53, dies after Summerlin crash
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Greg Jacob, who was counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Michael Luttig, a re ...
LETTER: Jan. 6 committee now delving into hearsay
Earle Malkin Las Vegas

I believe the Jan. 6 hearings are necessary and appropriate. I also believe that those responsible should stand trial and, if found guilty, punished.

President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the Wh ...
LETTER: The Biden disaster
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

Imagine how bad it would be if Democrats had no opposition.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Charity begins at home
Ellen Regan Henderson

The money Biden wants to send overseas could be better used in the United States.