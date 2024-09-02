LETTER: Should the fetus matter when setting abortion laws?

Six states have no limits on the procedure. Ask any person born prematurely if he or she supports late-term abortions.

Abortion is one of the most divisive issues in the coming election. Vice President Kamala Harris says she wants to restore the Roe v. Wade criteria. Former President Donald Trump has stated he wants each state to decide for itself.

Even Roe stated that survivability of a fetus is one of the issues to be considered when passing abortion laws. According to statistics, premature births after 28 weeks are survivable for 80 percent to 90 percent of fetuses. Eighteen states allow abortions after 24 weeks. Six states have no limitations on abortion. Ask any person born prematurely if he or she supports late-term abortions.