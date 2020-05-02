LETTER: Sisolak administration bungles unemployment issue

We are supposed to believe this is the executive and administration that will develop and execute the state recovery program?

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

It’s disheartening to read the Review-Journal’s articles chronicling the difficulties and despair of Nevada’s residents trying to access the unemployment system. While Gov. Steve Sisolak doesn’t want to place blame, the responsibility falls directly on him.

Regardless that these system problems where pre-existent, it doesn’t take more than an ounce of intelligence to realize that the system would crash as soon as the state shutdown was announced. Any capable executive would have prepared at least a preliminary timeline for necessary improvements and provided an outline of interim processing changes that would be implemented immediately to ease the crisis.

Now, six weeks later, the call center that was recently added seems to be simply a public relations Band-Aid.

I’d suggest that after providing PPE for frontline workers, this is the second highest state government priority. From the performance to date, we are supposed to believe this is the executive and administration that will develop and execute the state recovery program? Wow. Please remember you get what you voted for.