LETTER: Sisolak, Nevada failed to plan properly

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Perhaps if Gov. Steve Sisolak had not been so eager to shut down the Nevada economy, he would now not have to counsel patience to those he threw out of work (Tuesday Review-Journal).

Or he could post that old sign opposite his desk that counsels to “plan ahead” to remind himself that he needs to be able to look farther than the end of his arm.