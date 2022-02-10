61°F
LETTER: Sisolak’s ridiculous mask mandate

Steve Miller Las Vegas
February 9, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

So our governor feels we all need to keep masking up (Saturday Review-Journal). There are 33 other states with more COVID cases than Nevada, but only four of those states also have mask mandates. I guess the other 29 governors don’t care about their residents. Sixteen states have fewer COVID cases than Nevada, but 12 have no mandates. I guess the disease will soon be running rampant in those places.

Or maybe wearing a mask really doesn’t matter.

