LETTER: Sisolak’s ridiculous mask mandate

Why is Nevada one of the few states with this restriction?

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

So our governor feels we all need to keep masking up (Saturday Review-Journal). There are 33 other states with more COVID cases than Nevada, but only four of those states also have mask mandates. I guess the other 29 governors don’t care about their residents. Sixteen states have fewer COVID cases than Nevada, but 12 have no mandates. I guess the disease will soon be running rampant in those places.

Or maybe wearing a mask really doesn’t matter.