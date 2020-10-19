71°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
voter-phone voter-tablet voter-pc
debate-phone debate-tablet debate-pc
Letters

LETTER: Smooth-talking politicians offer mostly talk

James Treat Mesquite
October 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated October 18, 2020 - 9:20 pm

To the author of the letter (“Original thoughts”) criticizing Joe Biden for having no plans: Welcome to politics. What politician has ever said how he would fix the problem? They are more interested in telling us there is a problem and who created it. I am still waiting for President Donald Trump to tell us how he is going to fix health care. He better hurry. Nov. 3 is not far off.

MOST READ
1
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
Trump, with 200 congregants, attends church service in Las Vegas
2
LeBron breaks out the stogies, plays the tables as Lakers hit Vegas
LeBron breaks out the stogies, plays the tables as Lakers hit Vegas
3
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
Trump arrives in Las Vegas, will head to Carson City on Sunday
4
Passing the torch: Raiders’ tight ends form bond
Passing the torch: Raiders’ tight ends form bond
5
CARTOON: Protecting Hunter Biden
CARTOON: Protecting Hunter Biden
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST