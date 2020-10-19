LETTER: Smooth-talking politicians offer mostly talk
No solutions.
October 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
Updated October 18, 2020 - 9:20 pm
To the author of the letter (“Original thoughts”) criticizing Joe Biden for having no plans: Welcome to politics. What politician has ever said how he would fix the problem? They are more interested in telling us there is a problem and who created it. I am still waiting for President Donald Trump to tell us how he is going to fix health care. He better hurry. Nov. 3 is not far off.