61°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Some Las Vegas workers can’t afford to stay home sick

Dale Klabacha Boulder City
March 9, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

It’s interesting to read about the best measures to prevent the spread of illness. The mantra has been to wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home if you are sick.

But many of our workers have no sick day benefits. In addition, many workers not only have no sick day benefits but are assigned “points” if they call out sick.

The average worker cannot afford to lose a day’s pay and, possibly, his or her job by staying home while sick. It’s time some of the costs for containing these communicable diseases are borne by the offending businesses that continue the practice of penalizing their workers for being sick and staying home. This could help prevent a possible pandemic.

MOST READ
1
Clark County’s 2nd coronavirus case reported
Clark County’s 2nd coronavirus case reported
2
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
EDITORIAL: AOC one of many hypocritical Democrats on school choice
3
Wet week is coming for Las Vegas Valley as storm moves in
Wet week is coming for Las Vegas Valley as storm moves in
4
Neil Diamond thrills Las Vegas Strip crowd in surprise show
Neil Diamond thrills Las Vegas Strip crowd in surprise show
5
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
Costco, Target, Sam’s Club in Las Vegas limiting some purchases
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Alan Diaz
LETTER: Donald Trump and the economy
Bob Jack North Las Vegas

There are more jobs available than there are skilled people to fulfill them.