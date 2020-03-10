LETTER: Some Las Vegas workers can’t afford to stay home sick

They may even risk losing their jobs by not showing up.

It’s interesting to read about the best measures to prevent the spread of illness. The mantra has been to wash your hands, cover your cough and stay home if you are sick.

But many of our workers have no sick day benefits. In addition, many workers not only have no sick day benefits but are assigned “points” if they call out sick.

The average worker cannot afford to lose a day’s pay and, possibly, his or her job by staying home while sick. It’s time some of the costs for containing these communicable diseases are borne by the offending businesses that continue the practice of penalizing their workers for being sick and staying home. This could help prevent a possible pandemic.