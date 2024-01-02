48°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Some people don’t mind turning back the clocks

Richard Rorex Apple Valley, California
January 1, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

In his Wednesday letter, James T. Davenport wrote that he did not like the sun setting so early in the evening. He seems to have no problem requiring people to commute to work in morning darkness or students waiting for their school bus on dark frigid mornings.

Perhaps this issue will be worked out in the future. However, someone is always going to be dissatisfied. We lived in Denver the year that daylight saving time was imposed in February, and the school our children attended just delayed start time for an hour to mitigate the discomfort.

MOST READ
1
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
‘Mattress Mack’ makes $1M bet on team to win CFP national title
2
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
Senior VP out at Fontainebleau
3
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
24 things to look forward to in Las Vegas in 2024
4
Happy New Year! Las Vegas rings in 2024 with a bang — BLOG
Happy New Year! Las Vegas rings in 2024 with a bang — BLOG
5
LETTER: About Trump’s immigrant relatives
LETTER: About Trump’s immigrant relatives
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: The Biden economy
John M. McGrail Las Vegas

It’s no secret why voters aren’t happy.

More stories
Accused high-rise shooter faces over 70 felony counts
Accused high-rise shooter faces over 70 felony counts
UNLV quarterback calls audible, enters NCAA transfer portal
UNLV quarterback calls audible, enters NCAA transfer portal
Crash slows traffic California-bound I-15 traffic
Crash slows traffic California-bound I-15 traffic
Antonio Pierce says Raiders’ season finale still meaningful
Antonio Pierce says Raiders’ season finale still meaningful
UNLV hosts Bethesda University before Mountain West opener
UNLV hosts Bethesda University before Mountain West opener
‘I look sexy, I look good!’: Aguilera crushes Las Vegas Strip premiere
‘I look sexy, I look good!’: Aguilera crushes Las Vegas Strip premiere