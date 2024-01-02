LETTER: Some people don’t mind turning back the clocks

(Getty Images)

In his Wednesday letter, James T. Davenport wrote that he did not like the sun setting so early in the evening. He seems to have no problem requiring people to commute to work in morning darkness or students waiting for their school bus on dark frigid mornings.

Perhaps this issue will be worked out in the future. However, someone is always going to be dissatisfied. We lived in Denver the year that daylight saving time was imposed in February, and the school our children attended just delayed start time for an hour to mitigate the discomfort.