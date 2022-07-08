95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: Sore loser Joey Gilbert throws cash down the drain

Robert Bray Las Vegas
July 7, 2022 - 9:02 pm
 
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Veg ...
Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Am I having a flashback? Not another Republican candidate who can’t bear to hear the words “you lost” refusing to concede an election and instead alleging massive voting fraud despite a paucity of evidence.

Does anybody besides Joey Gilbert really believe that a recount is going to deliver him more than 25,000 votes and make him the Nevasda GOP’s nominee for governor?

But what makes my blood boil is the nearly $200,000 that his campaign has put toward such foolishness. There are so many worthy charities or even political causes that are desperate for money like that, but instead a small fortune will be thrown at a recount that everyone knows will prove fruitless.

No one likes to lose, but losing builds character and maturity. I would like Mr. Gilbert to show both and put his money toward something admirable.

MOST READ
1
Raiders make NFL history, announce first Black woman as team president
Raiders make NFL history, announce first Black woman as team president
2
With over 1M online followers, this influencer is now making his mark on casino floors
With over 1M online followers, this influencer is now making his mark on casino floors
3
Strip buildings close, targeted for redevelopment
Strip buildings close, targeted for redevelopment
4
Raiders to announce new team president, hire HR director
Raiders to announce new team president, hire HR director
5
Las Vegas house prices drop for first time in over 2 years
Las Vegas house prices drop for first time in over 2 years
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Greg Jacob, who was counsel to former Vice President Mike Pence, left, and Michael Luttig, a re ...
LETTER: Jan. 6 committee now delving into hearsay
Earle Malkin Las Vegas

I believe the Jan. 6 hearings are necessary and appropriate. I also believe that those responsible should stand trial and, if found guilty, punished.

President Joe Biden meets with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Oval Office of the Wh ...
LETTER: The Biden disaster
Kent Davidson Las Vegas

Imagine how bad it would be if Democrats had no opposition.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Charity begins at home
Ellen Regan Henderson

The money Biden wants to send overseas could be better used in the United States.

Oakland Athletics' Ramon Laureano hits a foul ball against the Kansas City Royals during the fi ...
LETTER: The Oakland A’s are poorly run
Mary Burdwell Henderson

I am as big a baseball fan as the next, but I am not willing to have a club here that has been poorly managed in their previous home.