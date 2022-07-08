LETTER: Standing by as the Colorado River dies

Lake Mead and the Hoover Dam on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in Boulder City, Nev. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

Great pictures in the Review-Journal last week of the sunken World War II ship rising from what used to be 180-plus feet of water in Lake Mead. We still have no plan for fresh water importation to save the Colorado River?

With no plan for the survival of Southern Nevada due to the disappearing of the Colorado, why is the state spending precious tax dollars on roads? While the money is certainly a nice parting gift to the contractors, it just isn’t fair to everybody else. Those funds could go a long way toward bringing new sources of fresh water to the Colorado River. If nothing else, how about distributing that money to the taxpayers so they can find somewhere else to live?

World history removes all doubt about what happens to societies that run out of water. For reasons known only to those in charge, running out of water is being ignored. You have to wonder why. What possible positive outcome can come from killing the Colorado River?