54°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Strip bridge loitering law is unconstitutional

The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Las Vegas Strip skyline. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
More Stories
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: School district has a long history of ‘oops’ moments
President Joe Biden. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images/TNS)
LETTER: Joe Biden casts his ballot
People gather ahead of an appearance by former President Donald Trump at a rally at the Iowa St ...
LETTER: Only the uber-rich could support Trump’s economic plan
Kamala Harris. (Democratic National Convention via AP)
LETTER: Voting for more of the same
David Baker Las Vegas
November 5, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Clark County has given the police the power to ticket a person for standing or loitering on the Strip bridges and intersections. This is an obvious violation of the Constitution based upon its application.

You don’t see this ordinance used to clear our intersections, street corners or even bus stops that are taken over by the homeless. The homeless impede the public’s safe passage as pedestrians and often-times enter the streets panhandling, yet nothing is done to address the issue.

A clear-eyed view exposes the priorities of our county commissioners. Protect the golden goose but not the public.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Renee Richards poses for a portrait at her home in Carmel, New York March 25, 2015. More than t ...
LETTER: A tennis lesson
Andy Windes Las Vegas

Let’s talk to each other rather than past each other.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke/Pool)
LETTER: Harris calls Trump ‘unstable’
Delores McKee Bullhead City, Arizona

If Ms. Harris did not perceive Mr. Biden’s own instability, how can she now publicly accuse Mr. Trump of something she claimed not to recognize in Mr. Biden?

MORE STORIES