LETTER: Strip bridge loitering law is unconstitutional

LETTER: Voting for more of the same

Clark County has given the police the power to ticket a person for standing or loitering on the Strip bridges and intersections. This is an obvious violation of the Constitution based upon its application.

You don’t see this ordinance used to clear our intersections, street corners or even bus stops that are taken over by the homeless. The homeless impede the public’s safe passage as pedestrians and often-times enter the streets panhandling, yet nothing is done to address the issue.

A clear-eyed view exposes the priorities of our county commissioners. Protect the golden goose but not the public.