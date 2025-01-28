LETTER: Stupid is no longer in the White House

It didn’t take long, but I am seeing all the Donald Trump haters coming out and saying that we supporters were suckered in once again by his overpromising and hyperbole. We all know who he is. It doesn’t matter. It’s not what he is going to do. It’s what we are no longer doing. We are no longer doing stupid things.

We are no longer opening up our borders to millions of illegal migrants. We are no longer hiring people based on DEI criteria and instead are hiring based on who is best qualified. We are no longer restricting oil and gas production. We are no longer overregulating every industry, which restricts growth. We are no longer subsidizing high-priced electric vehicles that only rich people can afford. We are no longer forcing wind and solar power use on we taxpayers, which doesn’t work and drives up costs.

Whether promised improvements happen later rather than sooner is fine. What we voted for, and received on day one of Mr. Trump’s presidency, was for stupidity to end. Mission accomplished.