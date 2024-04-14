LETTER: Supermarket merger will hurt the poor
The myth of a supermarket merger making for lower food costs is just that, a myth (April 7 commentary). Only executives and stockholders will benefit from a monopoly. Poor families will still pay a higher price for food because Alber-Krog will still control the distribution of food. Look at what happened at the breakup of Ma Bell. I hope the lower-cost stores such as Aldi will step in and fill the gap.