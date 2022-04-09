LETTER: Suspected Las Vegas carjacker should have been in jail

It is a crime against law-abiding citizens that a suspect accused of using a deadly weapon is released without bail and without having served significant time.

I am writing concerning the arrest of Bryan Munoz on March 25 and his admission to committing four carjackings (Monday Review-Journal). His defense after pointing guns at four different people was that he just wanted a ride home.

The most troubling thing though is his prior arrest on March 9, accused of assault with the use of a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit burglary. He was released without bail the next day by Judge Elena Graham and verbally ordered to “stay out of trouble.” Judge Graham is serving a six-year term on the bench, and she no doubt has had to make some hard decisions. But this decision was a real “doozy.” Less than a few days later after her no bail and comment to “stay out of trouble,” the four carjackings occurred.

