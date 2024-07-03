LETTER: Thanks a lot, Joe Biden

Three years ago, the White House and its liberal economists told us inflation is “transitory.” It’s just taking 30 times longer to transition than they estimated.

LETTER: Damned if we do, damned if we don’t

Meanwhile, due to excessive spending on progressive priorities, student loan forgiveness and high interest rates to fight inflation, we owe almost $1 trillion a year in interest on the national debt and houses are unaffordable.