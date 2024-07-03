96°F
Letters

LETTER: Thanks a lot, Joe Biden

Attendees of a rally in support of abortion rights hold signs reading “abortion is healthcare ...
LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion
LETTER: Voting has consequences
LETTER: Foghorn Leghorn on the Clark County Commission
A lithium brining pond near Silver Peak, Nev. Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Damned if we do, damned if we don’t
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah
July 2, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Three years ago, the White House and its liberal economists told us inflation is “transitory.” It’s just taking 30 times longer to transition than they estimated.

Meanwhile, due to excessive spending on progressive priorities, student loan forgiveness and high interest rates to fight inflation, we owe almost $1 trillion a year in interest on the national debt and houses are unaffordable.

LETTER: Yes, Republicans want to ban abortion
John Schryver Henderson

If you are pro-choice, be careful for whom you vote. Don’t be fooled. A vote for any Republican going to Congress is a vote to ban choice.

LETTER: We have become numb
Ellen Pavelka Las Vegas

Mass shootings don’t get our attention anymore.

LETTER: How to stop wrong-way collisions on the freeway
Roland Rogers North Las Vegas

Consideration should be given to installing tire-shredding spikes at freeway exit ramps, preventing vehicles from entering from the wrong direction.

LETTER: The debate disaster
Douglas Bell Henderson

The time for a new generation of leaders is now.

LETTER: Trump exposes the real Joe Biden
Howard Claeson Las Vegas

The most important take away from the debate could be this. Mr. Trump — on an adversarial network with biased moderators — gave many Americans a view of the real Joe Biden.

LETTER: The carbon-spewing Biden family
LETTER: Investing in news
LETTER: This ‘solution’ to our water problems just won’t work
LETTER: Nothing wrong with firefighter overtime pay
LETTER: The bright side of Trump’s conviction
LETTER: The ticking time bomb