Letters

LETTER: The ACLU shows its liberal bias

Terry Ostlund Las Vegas
June 30, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

At long last, the ACLU has publicly revealed itself for what it is: a partisan, far-left political organization (Review-Journal Thursday editorial). Every one of the issues the group wants candidates to address is a progressive talking point.

■ Voting rights. Definition: How many people can we get registered to vote, legal or not, who will vote Democrat, and how can we make it easier to steal elections with absentee ballots?

■ Reproductive freedom. Definition: How can we make it easier for women to abort their children?

■ Immigration. Definition: How do we make it easier for people to enter the country illegally because we’re pretty certain they will eventually vote Democrat.

■ Criminal justice reform. Definition: How many criminals can we put back on the streets and then restore their voting rights so they will vote Democrat?

I don’t believe for a minute that there will be any serious questioning of Democrats, as they will have been required to sign on to these issues before they are allowed to run for office.

