LETTER: The big problem with the gun control debate

One side doesn’t know what they’re talking about when it comes to firearms.

Guns are showcased at 2nd Amendment Gun Shop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

I read Steve Miller’s recent letter suggesting changes to the Second Amendment. Among other things, Mr. Miller suggests limiting gun purchases to those who have had sufficient training with firearms. I would add one adjustment: Lawmakers should be prohibited from voting on issues related to firearms until they have had the same training required to purchase firearms. Deal?

One of the biggest problems with the debate about gun control is that one side doesn’t know anything about how firearms operate, leading to wild tales about magazine capacity, the power of certain cartridges and the number of rounds fired with a pull of the trigger. In this age of disinformation, perhaps it is time we disregard the opinions of those who demonstrate their ignorance about firearms — and, worse, don’t care to be correct.