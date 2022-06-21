82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: The big problem with the gun control debate

Brandon Taylor Henderson
June 20, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Guns are showcased at 2nd Amendment Gun Shop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Erik Verd ...
Guns are showcased at 2nd Amendment Gun Shop in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Erik Verduzco / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

I read Steve Miller’s recent letter suggesting changes to the Second Amendment. Among other things, Mr. Miller suggests limiting gun purchases to those who have had sufficient training with firearms. I would add one adjustment: Lawmakers should be prohibited from voting on issues related to firearms until they have had the same training required to purchase firearms. Deal?

One of the biggest problems with the debate about gun control is that one side doesn’t know anything about how firearms operate, leading to wild tales about magazine capacity, the power of certain cartridges and the number of rounds fired with a pull of the trigger. In this age of disinformation, perhaps it is time we disregard the opinions of those who demonstrate their ignorance about firearms — and, worse, don’t care to be correct.

MOST READ
1
Largest fire in 25 years torches 10 downtown buildings
Largest fire in 25 years torches 10 downtown buildings
2
Feds: Lake Mead could become ‘useless’ without major water use cuts
Feds: Lake Mead could become ‘useless’ without major water use cuts
3
Raiders’ value expected to soar after Broncos’ record sale
Raiders’ value expected to soar after Broncos’ record sale
4
LETTER: Supreme Court said gun ownership is an individual right
LETTER: Supreme Court said gun ownership is an individual right
5
Man slain in Fremont Street shooting identified
Man slain in Fremont Street shooting identified
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Cynthia S. Goldsmith, Russell Regner/CDC via AP, file)
LETTER: What’s in a name?
Michael O. Kreps Las Vegas

The WHO says “monkeypox” moniker is racist.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo speaks with the Review-Journal on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at La ...
LETTER: Lombardo wants to arm teachers
Mary Louise Flanneary Las Vegas

The answer to gun violence from the NRA, Republicans and other gun advocates is always “more guns.” How’s that working for us?