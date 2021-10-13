LETTER: The border and alleged ‘whippings’

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Whatever became of the investigation into the alleged “whipping” of Haitian migrants by racist Border Patrol agents on horseback? Haven’t heard another word about it. President Joe Biden and his race-baiter-in-chief Kamala Harris couldn’t wait to go before the American people to condemn the border agents for “whipping” the migrants with whips. Guilty until proven innocent. The president promised a thorough investigation.

I presume the administration learned early on that there was no evidence to prove either whips or whipping. This is just another failure such as the Afghanistan withdrawal or the images of thousands of migrants under the Del Rio bridge that the administration wants swept under the rug and forgotten. When can we expect an apology to the smeared Border Patrol agents? Don’t hold your breath.