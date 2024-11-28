46°F
Letters

LETTER: The challenges of being a Nevada landlord

AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File
Robert Steven Hirst Las Vegas
November 27, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

I appreciated Beth Ellyn Rosenthal’s Sunday letter to the Review-Journal sharing the perspective of a local landlord and the challenges of being forced to evict tenants due to non-payment of rent.

In response to COVID, the Biden-led government wanted to ensure that people suffering hardships could stay in their domiciles. The Democratic approach was to give the tenants money to pay the rent.

Of course, many of those tenants spent that money on everything but rent. Following, they moved out not paying anything for that period of time.

Luckily, the 2024 election went our way. Ms. Rosenthal and all of us are looking forward to a new era of personal responsibility and appropriate consequences.

