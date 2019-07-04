LETTER: The Clark County School District is a sanctuary for those in the country illegally.

How do we know what financial impact they have on the district and taxpayers if the Mr. Jara is afraid to make their numbers public?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District tells us that Superintendent Jesus Jara will not report illegal immigrants in our school system (Friday Review-Journal). I agreed with Mr. Jara when he cut deans at the top of the administrative food chain to make way for teacher raises. But now the superintendent refuses to report undocumented immigrants. Why?

How do we know what financial impact they have on the district and taxpayers if the Mr. Jara is afraid to make their numbers public? If 30 percent to 40 percent of schools are dominated by illegals, would that money not have paid for teacher raises without firing the deans?

Nevada is quickly becoming California. The cure? Voter IDs and mandatory English. Leave California socialism in California.