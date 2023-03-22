LETTER: The dangerous ideology of ‘wokeness’

Wokeness demands stuffing itself down the throats of unwilling, formerly free people.

A gay pride rainbow flag flies along with the U.S. flag in front of the Asbury United Methodist Church in Prairie Village, Kan., in 2019. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

A recent letter to the Review-Journal (“Wide awoke,” March 12), criticizes syndicated columnist Victor Davis Hanson for his alleged misuse or misunderstanding of the term “woke.” While defining terms can be important in debating and discussing issues, in this case it is not. Quibbling over terminology can divert us from the real issue, that being the agenda and ideology that derives from “wokeness.”

Woke people overwhelmingly believe in suppression of free speech, relentless cultural warfare based upon promoting racial and political strife, and general contempt for the history and values of the United States and Western civilization in general.

Above all, wokeness demands stuffing itself down the throats of unwilling, formerly free people.