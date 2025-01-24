39°F
LETTER: The dark Biden era is finally over

Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House. ( ...
Joe Biden speaks during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Brad Swart Henderson
January 23, 2025 - 9:01 pm
 

On his way out of office, former President Joe Biden pre-emptively pardoned Anthony Fauci, the Jan. 6 committee and members of his family. He had previously pardoned his son for all past crimes. Over the years, I have learned that the guilty conscience is always the first to speak, find fault in others or divert the spotlight to cover up misdeeds and transgressions.

None of the people pre-emptively pardoned has been formally charged with anything at this point, although there has been a lot of speculation about their Deep State antics. Mr. Biden’s actions are a perfect example of this life lesson playing out in real time for the entire nation to see. It also confirms everything that we have suspected about the level of corruption and deceit that has been taking place for the past four years under Mr. Biden. Democracy dies in darkness, and I am glad to see the end of the dark Biden era.

