LETTER: The election finish line is near

FILE - In this Nov. 8, 2016, file photo, ballots are processed at Multnomah County election headquarters in Portland, Ore. The coronavirus has knocked presidential primaries back several weeks as officials worry about voters crowding into polling places. If the disease remains a hazard in November, Democrats say there's only one solution to preserve the November election, national voting by mail. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

The midterm elections will come to a merciful conclusion in a few days. I have quit watching the local TV news programs because of the nonstop onslaught of smear ads from all sides. In the case of Citizens United, the Supreme Court ruled that corporations can pour unlimited amounts of money into campaigns, and this is what we have to show for it.

Meanwhile, may I kindly request that in the next election all candidates pledge to not deface our public property with thousands of road signs. It is graffiti, plain and simple. I am Guy Heston, and I approve this message.