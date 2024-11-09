LETTER: The election is over and the people have spoken

The election is over. Donald Trump won with a clear mandate, and the will of the people has been heard. That’s how a democracy works.

Wouldn’t it be refreshing now for these cable news networks and the media at large to stop the rhetoric, the name-calling and the polarizing language that has torn this nation apart for eight years? Let the president be the president. Don’t let every story be about him. Let’s try to return to normalcy.

I know this is wishful thinking, but it sure would be nice to just enjoy living in this country and not hear all the noise every day that does nothing but divide us. If you’re not happy with the direction of the country, you have the power to change things every two to four years. You can see that our democracy works when people want change, it worked last night.