Pulitzer Prize winning editorial cartoonist Michael Ramirez. Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal @Vegas88s

Michael Ramirez’s July 30 cartoon on the Barr hearing was the best I’ve ever seen. Mr. Ramirez is a genius. He is a creative artist. He is funny and does his homework. There are so many levels of truth in “The Anatomy of an Impaired Hearing” that communicate what so many of us think but do not have the gifts Mr. Ramirez has to express them. Thank you for having Mr. Ramirez on your staff. We so look forward to his creations.