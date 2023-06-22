83°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: The Golden Knights hoist the Stanley Cup

Jeff Austin Las Vegas
June 21, 2023 - 9:00 pm
 
George McPhee, Golden Knights president of hockey operations, hoists the Stanley Cup after the ...
George McPhee, Golden Knights president of hockey operations, hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights won the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As a native Las Vegan, I’ve seen sports teams come and go. I was one who doubted if Las Vegas would support a major league hockey team. I’m glad I was wrong. I’ve been a Golden Knights fan from day one. The way they helped our city heal after the Oct. 1 tragedy seemed to really bring the town together.

What a wonderful thing for Vegas. Like so many others, I was ecstatic when we won the Stanley Cup. I am so proud of all the players and their dedication to the game and to our city. I’m also so proud of our VGK fans. There was never any trash thrown on our ice like we saw at other cities during the playoffs. Many times when a major league team wins a championship, the city pays the price with a celebration of fires, riots and turned-over and burned cars. None of this happened after our win. Yes, we celebrated. But we did it with class and respect. I can’t wait for next season.

MOST READ
1
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
Health district closes pools at Strip resort
2
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
‘Blazing inferno’ destroys building in southwest valley, smolders through morning
3
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
‘There’s no saving it’: Building destroyed in fire must come down
4
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
Did aliens land in Las Vegas? NASA says no
5
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
WSOP opens investigation into player accused of cheating
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Oakland Athletics)
LETTER: The A’s will come
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Las Vegas is the sports and entertainment capital of the world.

More stories
Local salsa dancer drowned in Lake Mead over Father’s Day weekend
Local salsa dancer drowned in Lake Mead over Father’s Day weekend
Reports: Bono unconcerned with Sphere’s sight lines
Reports: Bono unconcerned with Sphere’s sight lines
New multi-story parking garage coming to Arts District
New multi-story parking garage coming to Arts District
Henderson parks ranked highly among other cities in U.S.
Henderson parks ranked highly among other cities in U.S.
‘Everyone’s eating’: Aces breeze past Mercury for 4th win in a row
‘Everyone’s eating’: Aces breeze past Mercury for 4th win in a row
Man with prior DUI drove drunk with children in backseat, police say
Man with prior DUI drove drunk with children in backseat, police say