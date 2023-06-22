LETTER: The Golden Knights hoist the Stanley Cup

George McPhee, Golden Knights president of hockey operations, hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights won the NHL hockey championship series over the Florida Panthers at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

As a native Las Vegan, I’ve seen sports teams come and go. I was one who doubted if Las Vegas would support a major league hockey team. I’m glad I was wrong. I’ve been a Golden Knights fan from day one. The way they helped our city heal after the Oct. 1 tragedy seemed to really bring the town together.

What a wonderful thing for Vegas. Like so many others, I was ecstatic when we won the Stanley Cup. I am so proud of all the players and their dedication to the game and to our city. I’m also so proud of our VGK fans. There was never any trash thrown on our ice like we saw at other cities during the playoffs. Many times when a major league team wins a championship, the city pays the price with a celebration of fires, riots and turned-over and burned cars. None of this happened after our win. Yes, we celebrated. But we did it with class and respect. I can’t wait for next season.