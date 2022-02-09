LETTER: The GOP and Donald Trump

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

The Republican Party has become untethered to reality and has lost all legitimacy. After congressional leaders made the unwise decision to not participate in the Jan. 6 committee, they are facing the “drip by drip” revelations without a means of countering the damning information other than to persecute those of their party who still have honor and integrity and are trying to find out what happened and who was responsible for this horrendous attack on our democracy.

Having made a deal with the devil, GOP leaders have striven to ignore essential truth, which is that former President Donald Trump is a traitor to our country, and all those who continue to support an individual who publicly admits that he was trying to overturn a fair election are fellow travelers who should be removed immediately in the next election.

Only then can sanity again prevail and the country move forward with a legitimate two-party system based on opposing rational philosophical differences.