LETTER: The governor, Nevada lawmakers and the A’s

Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Gov. Joe Lombardo and Nevada lawmakers are obviously sharp business people with great financial acumen. Spending $400 million of other people’s (aka taxpayer) money on a deal with sports and money genius John Fisher clearly demonstrates that. What a track record this guy has. The only guy born on third base to get thrown out stealing second.

But to the point: I’ve got a real deal for you all, and at a considerably lower price. I’ve got a bridge up here with a gate made of gold. You may have heard of it. I’m willing to let it go to you guys for $199.99 if you throw in two tickets for the Beatles LOVE Cirque du Soleil show. Please PayPal the dough to me right away before someone else grabs this deal.