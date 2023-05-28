82°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
app-logo
RJ App
Vegas News, Alerts, ePaper
OPEN
Letters

LETTER: The governor, Nevada lawmakers and the A’s

Jim Hogan El Sobrante, California
May 27, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Texas Rangers during the fi ...
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Sunday, July 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

Gov. Joe Lombardo and Nevada lawmakers are obviously sharp business people with great financial acumen. Spending $400 million of other people’s (aka taxpayer) money on a deal with sports and money genius John Fisher clearly demonstrates that. What a track record this guy has. The only guy born on third base to get thrown out stealing second.

But to the point: I’ve got a real deal for you all, and at a considerably lower price. I’ve got a bridge up here with a gate made of gold. You may have heard of it. I’m willing to let it go to you guys for $199.99 if you throw in two tickets for the Beatles LOVE Cirque du Soleil show. Please PayPal the dough to me right away before someone else grabs this deal.

MOST READ
1
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
‘A fantastic fit’: A’s unveil images of $1.5B Strip ballpark
2
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
Police: Teen raped impaired girl in her car while others filmed
3
Former, current VGK players sell homes
Former, current VGK players sell homes
4
NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule
NHL announces Stanley Cup Final schedule
5
Southern Nevada’s last milk producer may go out of business
Southern Nevada’s last milk producer may go out of business
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Former President Barack Obama, right, shakes hands with the crowd at Cox Pavilion after a rally ...
LETTER: The GOP and the national debt
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

The debt was about $10 trillion after Bush the younger. Mr. Obama doubled it to $20 trillion.

An FBI podium is shown during a press conference outside the main entrance of City Hall in Boul ...
LETTER: FBI tramples FISA laws
George Mozingo Henderson

No, these are intentional felony violations of the FISA laws. Felony prosecutions are warranted.

FILE - In this April 25, 2006, file photo, U.S. Attorney John Durham speaks to reporters on the ...
LETTER: Durham report turns up nothing
Hank Schmidt Las Vegas

FBI agents and officials are human beings. If there is any benefit to this report, it is in identifying procedures that may need tweaking.

More stories
LETTER: State senator is on the hot seat
LETTER: State senator is on the hot seat
LETTER: Make Oakland A’s agree to spend money on players
LETTER: Make Oakland A’s agree to spend money on players
LETTER: Malpractice bill will drive doctors from Nevada
LETTER: Malpractice bill will drive doctors from Nevada
LETTER: A’s, film producers should leave their politics in California
LETTER: A’s, film producers should leave their politics in California
LETTER: A bad report card
LETTER: A bad report card
LETTER: The Oakland A’s are what we got
LETTER: The Oakland A’s are what we got