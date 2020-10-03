LETTER: The importance of Holocaust education

In this Wednesday, Jan. 10, 2018, photo, Dovid Reidel, Director of Research & Archive Division of the Amud Aish Memorial Museum, in Brooklyn, N.Y., displays an 1893 prayer book, part of the museum's collection, that was retrieved by a U.S. soldier from the Theresienstadt concentration camp in Czechoslovakia during World War II. Currently housed in a temporary space far from city subway lines, the museum is hoping to move to a permanent location. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

In the Sept. 19 article, “Study finds missed history,” seventh grade history teacher Mitchell Kalin is understandably saddened by the results of a survey that revealed a basic lack of knowledge about the Holocaust among young adults. He feels that Holocaust education should be taught early, but admits that it can be “daunting” to teach and that it needs to be done “correctly.”

Perhaps that partially explains why I didn’t learn about the atrocities until 12th grade, although we had read the “Diary of Anne Frank.” It was 1968, and my high school thought that before our senior year we weren’t old enough to learn about something so terrible. During our final semester we were shown some slides, and I remember that one showed a lamp shade made of human skin.

My adult years have thankfully provided more information. For example, a few years ago I saw an exhibit on Adolf Hitler’s carefully crafted propaganda. In detail, it chronicled how he subtly and not so subtly led people to believe in his lies and actions.

Also, while in Jerusalem in 2018, our tour took us to the Yad Vashum World Holocaust Remembrance Center. I was particularity moved by two piles that I saw. One was a pile of the confiscated “un-German” books and the other was a pile of shoes that had been taken from murdered concentration camp inmates.

Anti-Semitism still thrives. Fortunately, 31 states have a Holocaust Memorial or museum. Additionally, history documentaries and movies such as “Schindler’s List” have helped to educate and remind. Such reminders are crucial, “so that it never happens again.”