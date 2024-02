Bel-Aire Backyard, set to debut March 11, 2024, at Durango Resort in southwest Las Vegas, encompasses a pool with fountain, two poolside bars, the Backyard Grill restaurant, cabanas, deck and in-water seating, an expansive lawn and soaring palms. (Clint Jenkins)

I read your story this week on the new Durango hotel/casino complex “backyard” pool. What happened to the 600-square-foot maximum limitation imposed on new pools? Oh, wait. There is a double standard that favors tourism over locals. Business as usual when it comes to water.