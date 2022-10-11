LETTER: The MAGA agenda has a dark side

I don’t think you can defend the present GOP without discussing the dangerous ideas fueling a large portion of its base.

President Donald Trump speaks during a school choice event in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The recent letter to the editor defending MAGA types never gets around to what most people think of as MAGA. Most people understand the term to refer to those who slavishly stand with the defeated president. They accept his idea that the opposing political party is without honor, anti-America even.

