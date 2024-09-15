87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: The mental illness blinding America

This combination of six undated photos shows hostages, from top left, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori ...
This combination of six undated photos shows hostages, from top left, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, from bottom left, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Carmel Gat, who were held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. On Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, the Hostages Families Forum announced their deaths while in Hamas captivity. (The Hostages Families Forum via AP)
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government a ...
A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
More Stories
In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border P ...
LETTER: Border bill a boon for illegal immigration
Betsy Quiroa shops at a market-style food pantry at the Carver Center in Port Chester, N.Y., We ...
LETTER: Put citizens first
Seven airmen from Nellis Air Force Base were honored for their actions after they helped rescue ...
LETTER: These are true heroes
In this image from video, members of the House practice social distancing as they sit on the fl ...
LETTER: Pay for politicians is outrageous
RJ Liepins Henderson
September 14, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Your columnist Debra Saunders (“Pressure should be on Hamas,” Sept. 5) expressed the feelings of so many of us who can not understand the rampant mental illness that has overtaken America and the world.

How is it possible in any sane mind to blame Israel for the deaths of the Hamas hostages? Or listen to leaders of our country and others scold Israel about the war? As Ms. Saunders points out, they are all playing into the terrorists’ hands — making them the victims. A world gone mad. How easily forgotten for so many is the horror of the Munich Olympics, the live beheadings of innocents, the horrors of 9/11 and so many more.

To have our so-called leaders continually backstab Israel — our staunchest ally in the world — is a disgrace.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
In this March 19, 2021, file photo, migrants are seen in custody at a U.S. Customs and Border P ...
LETTER: Border bill a boon for illegal immigration
Rick Kern Incline Village

The proposed immigration bill codifies into law a minimum of 5,000 illegals per day entering our country before any steps are taken to turn folks around.

Betsy Quiroa shops at a market-style food pantry at the Carver Center in Port Chester, N.Y., We ...
LETTER: Put citizens first
Verne Stewart Boulder City

Our veterans and disabled citizens should be taken care of first.

Seven airmen from Nellis Air Force Base were honored for their actions after they helped rescue ...
LETTER: These are true heroes
Linda Whitebrook Jerry Whitebrook Las Vegas

It was such a pleasure to read your article regarding the airmen honored for saving the pregnant woman at Zion National Park.

In this image from video, members of the House practice social distancing as they sit on the fl ...
LETTER: Pay for politicians is outrageous
James Armstrong Henderson

We should all seek a job as a U.S. senator or member of the House of Representatives.

Orange cones blocking long segments of traffic lanes are usually protecting drivers and pedestr ...
LETTER: Lots of cones, but no one’s working
Terrance M. Stark Henderson

One morning, I was met with a line of traffic from Horizon as far as I could see down Boulder Highway on both sides.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nomin ...
LETTER: Debating about the debate
Frank Deller Las Vegas

How many of you really had your questions or those actually asked by the moderators answered?

A voter accepts an I Voted Sticker on the last day of early voting, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at Si ...
LETTER: Rank Question 3 last
Robert C. Rasmussen Las Vegas

Question 3 is not about allowing independents to vote in party primaries.

The polling place at Doolittle Community Center is open but empty during the presidential prefe ...
LETTER: Of course illegal aliens vote
Jerome Brick Mesquite

Many non-citizens are either wittingly or unwittingly registered to vote due to various aggressive methods used to facilitate voter registration.

MORE STORIES