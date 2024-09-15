LETTER: The mental illness blinding America
Your columnist Debra Saunders (“Pressure should be on Hamas,” Sept. 5) expressed the feelings of so many of us who can not understand the rampant mental illness that has overtaken America and the world.
How is it possible in any sane mind to blame Israel for the deaths of the Hamas hostages? Or listen to leaders of our country and others scold Israel about the war? As Ms. Saunders points out, they are all playing into the terrorists’ hands — making them the victims. A world gone mad. How easily forgotten for so many is the horror of the Munich Olympics, the live beheadings of innocents, the horrors of 9/11 and so many more.
To have our so-called leaders continually backstab Israel — our staunchest ally in the world — is a disgrace.