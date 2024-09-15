LETTER: The mental illness blinding America

How is it possible in any sane mind to blame Israel for the deaths of the Hamas hostages?

A demonstrator reacts during a protest against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas militant group, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)

This combination of six undated photos shows hostages, from top left, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Ori Danino, Eden Yerushalmi, from bottom left, Almog Sarusi, Alexander Lobanov, and Carmel Gat, who were held hostage by Hamas terrorists in Gaza. On Sunday, Sept. 1, 2024, the Hostages Families Forum announced their deaths while in Hamas captivity. (The Hostages Families Forum via AP)

Your columnist Debra Saunders (“Pressure should be on Hamas,” Sept. 5) expressed the feelings of so many of us who can not understand the rampant mental illness that has overtaken America and the world.

How is it possible in any sane mind to blame Israel for the deaths of the Hamas hostages? Or listen to leaders of our country and others scold Israel about the war? As Ms. Saunders points out, they are all playing into the terrorists’ hands — making them the victims. A world gone mad. How easily forgotten for so many is the horror of the Munich Olympics, the live beheadings of innocents, the horrors of 9/11 and so many more.

To have our so-called leaders continually backstab Israel — our staunchest ally in the world — is a disgrace.