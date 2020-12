Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer of N.Y. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

Growing up, there was Hopalong Cassidy and the Lone Ranger, with Laurel and Hardy, Abbott and Costello and polio. Today it’s Nancy Pelosi, Eric Swalwell, Sens. Chuck Schumer and Dick Durbin and Govs. Andrew Cuomo and Gavin Newsom and COVID-19. Who said things don’t change?