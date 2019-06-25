LETTER: The mystery of environmental NIMBYism

I got the biggest kick out of reading Sunday’s Review-Journal.

On the front page of the Sun insert, Harry Reid was telling us how dire the situation is regarding climate change and how we need to act now before it’s too late to save the planet. Well and good.

But in the Review-Journal’s editorial that same day, we learn that environmentalists are trying to block a solar plant near Valley of Fire because it doesn’t look pretty and about 300 desert tortoises might be displaced.

I would like to know what it takes to please the greens. All I ever hear is that Nevada could be a leader in renewable energy with the amount of sunshine and wind we get. Yet the very people who claim we are destroying the planet and must get off fossil fuels are the ones who fight the attempts to do just that.