LETTER: The Nanny State and the U.S. census

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File

I found the Monday article by Michael Scott Davidson regarding the 2020 census interesting in that it focuses on its importance in obtaining federal funds. As an aside, he mentions that it is also used to determine our representation in Congress.

I have always been a believer in the latter being the reason for a census. But our politicians, past and present, have determined it is more useful as a tool for their social engineering agendas and as a way to reapportion my tax dollars.

I intend to answer as simply as possible “the number of residents of voting age residing at this location.” But I am concerned about possible repercussions from the Nanny State. I faced a similar situation during, I believe, the 1980 census that included a more detailed questionnaire that I refused to return. A federal agent was sent to inform me of the possible penalties I might face. I did not comply and nothing more came to pass.

I am too old and lack the funds to contest any “legal” steps they may take. It would be interesting to see an article regarding just that for all who might feel the same.