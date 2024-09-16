LETTER: The NFL is pricing out its fans

I am an avid NFL football fan, and I am really angry at that league and what it has become.

I am a 76-year-old man and an avid NFL football fan. I am really angry at that league and what it has become. The teams are owned by billionaires, and the players are millionaires. Ticket prices are beyond the ability of average people to pay. At least we could enjoy the games, as they were on one of the major networks and free to watch on TV. Now we can’t even do that.

I am sitting here typing away as the Packers-Eagles game is on only Peacock. You have to pay to see it. I find this outrageous. The media owners, team owners and the billionaires had better not kill the goose because I — and I am sure millions of others — will no longer put up with such garbage.