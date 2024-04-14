68°F
LETTER: The O.J. jury got it right

O.J. Simpson arrives at the Clark County Regional Justice Center with his sister Carmelita Duri ...
O.J. Simpson arrives at the Clark County Regional Justice Center with his sister Carmelita Durio, left, and daughter Arnelle Simpson Thursday, Oct. 2, 2008, in Las Vegas. (File/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
David Baker Las Vegas
April 13, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

The conclusion that played out in the O.J. Simpson trial was correct if our standard is beyond reasonable doubt.

Detective Mark Fuhrman committed perjury on the stand. Detective Tom Lange took a pair of Simpson’s shoes and kept them for a couple of days in the trunk of his car while visiting the crime scenes without checking them in as evidence. Detective Philip Vannatter took vials of the victims’ blood and Simpson’s blood to both crime scenes.

The jurors turning a blind eye to this would have invalidated their decision upon appeal. Many may not agree with the jury’s decision, but the reasonable doubt was not created by Simpson’s defense lawyers. They just presented it to the jury.

