80°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: The Raiders and Steve Wynn

Kristine Nau Pahrump
September 27, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Forme casino mogul Steve Wynn. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)
Forme casino mogul Steve Wynn. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

In response to Ed Graney’s Saturday column on Steve Wynn and the Raiders: Last I heard people in the United States are presumed innocent until a jury of their peers deems otherwise. Mr. Graney’s assumption that Mr. Wynn is guilty of a crime he has never been charged with is pathetic. In his opinion, Mr. Wynn should be ostracized from life for evermore due to accusations made against him.

Being a female, I understand things are complicated when it comes to sexual harassment. But I also understand there are two sides to every story. Again, innocent until proven guilty.

MOST READ
1
Cosmo sold in $5.65B deal; MGM to take over resort operations
Cosmo sold in $5.65B deal; MGM to take over resort operations
2
Nicolas Cage tossed from upscale Vegas restaurant
Nicolas Cage tossed from upscale Vegas restaurant
3
Raiders report: Preseason star released from roster
Raiders report: Preseason star released from roster
4
Local gaming giant has concerns with Tropicana/I-15 revamp
Local gaming giant has concerns with Tropicana/I-15 revamp
5
Michael Keaton talks about addiction, new Hulu series ‘Dopesick’
Michael Keaton talks about addiction, new Hulu series ‘Dopesick’
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Yui Mok/Pool Photo via AP
LETTER: Vaccine mandates and bribes
Jim Veltri Las Vegas

I can’t go to see the Raiders? Where’s the closet vaccine location?

AP Photo/Julio Cortez
LETTER: A tale of two stories
James A. McDonald Henderson

America’s border policies vary wildly.