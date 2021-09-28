LETTER: The Raiders and Steve Wynn

Forme casino mogul Steve Wynn. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa, File)

In response to Ed Graney’s Saturday column on Steve Wynn and the Raiders: Last I heard people in the United States are presumed innocent until a jury of their peers deems otherwise. Mr. Graney’s assumption that Mr. Wynn is guilty of a crime he has never been charged with is pathetic. In his opinion, Mr. Wynn should be ostracized from life for evermore due to accusations made against him.

Being a female, I understand things are complicated when it comes to sexual harassment. But I also understand there are two sides to every story. Again, innocent until proven guilty.