58°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: The reality of large minimum wage hikes

Scott W. McKenzie Henderson
March 26, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

As a distribution center manager for several years in Las Vegas, I can speak to the issue of living wages. In a 750,000-square-foot facility with more than 500 associates, our greatest cost of doing business was wages and benefits. While the minimum wage was $7.85 an hour, the market forced us to initially bring associates on for $10 an hour — and that gradually increased as Amazon and other competitive facilities moved in.

At $10 an hour, the company paid $20,000 a year in salary and another $10,000 in benefits. As we approached $15 an hour ($30,000 annually plus benefits), we saw our profit squeezed by Amazon and others. It soon became clear that only the companies with the most efficient supply chains would survive in the world of e-retail.

We were beginning to experiment with robots when the recession hit. A robot could replace a human at a one-time cost of $40,000. Robots come to work every day, work as safely as programmed, don’t take vacations, don’t come to work under the influence and don’t push back on their bosses. All supply chains are heavily experimenting with robots because their “living wages” are far less.

Companies squeezed by higher taxes and higher wages will find the way to survive. As for my company, it was bought out in 2014 — just couldn’t compete. The center with its 500 associates has since closed.

MOST READ
1
Recycling in Clark County being kicked to curb by contamination
Recycling in Clark County being kicked to curb by contamination
2
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opens, marking a return to paradise
Virgin Hotels Las Vegas opens, marking a return to paradise
3
Veteran chef’s death shocks culinary community
Veteran chef’s death shocks culinary community
4
Future Vegas resident welcomed early with $182K jackpot
Future Vegas resident welcomed early with $182K jackpot
5
Here’s why Allegiant Stadium’s giant video screen is coming down
Here’s why Allegiant Stadium’s giant video screen is coming down
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas Review-Journal file)
LETTER: Metro and the Citizen Review Board
Richard Metzler Las Vegas The writer is a member of the Citizen Review Board.

Las Vegas should be proud of having one of the most transparent and professional police forces in the country.

(Michael Quine/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Vegas88s
LETTER: Let bicyclists use the sidewalks
Jon E. Kromroy Sr. Las Vegas

Much has been written about safety for bicyclists. Present narrow bicycle lanes are mostly squeezed between a regular vehicle lane on the left and a right turn lane for vehicles on the right.

CARTOON: H for Hyperbole
By / RJ

Sidney Powell files defense in defamation lawsuit by claiming, “no reasonable people would believe” her election fraud claims.

In this Jan. 9, 2020 file photo, Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman delivers the annual State of t ...
LETTER: Goodman’s homeless plan
David Tulanian Las Vegas

For the first time in memory, Las Vegas has a mayor who is doing her job and not ignoring the homeless.