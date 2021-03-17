LETTER: The stimulus bill has quite a stench

Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer. (The Associated Press)

The Democrats got their way pulling the wool — or should I say pork? — over our eyes by railroading the COVID stimulus bill into law. With only a mere 9 percent going for COVID relief, calling it anything close to that would be as big a misnomer, like naming T-Mobile Arena after the Zamboni driver.

Something that could have massive impact is that the funds to be distributed to the states are to be in proportion to their losses due to COVID. A little known caveat states that any state offering a tax reduction of credit during a prescribed period would be disqualified from receiving any of these funds. In other words, tax breaks to help are not allowed, but tax increases are OK.

Smell something? States that performed well before and during the pandemic — including many red states — will be punished for prudent spending, while those spending recklessly will benefit grossly. I don’t want to say blue states, but do New York, Illinois and the Pacific mainland states ring a bell? Was this distribution plan made by design?

When our federal officials show up praising this measure, let them know your feelings. We Nevadans will get a big handout of our money and still be subject to surprises from Gov. Steve Sisolak.