LETTER: The U.S. attorney general has a bizarre set of priorities

In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia's Senate runoff election in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Crime is running rampant throughout our country, millions of people are crossing illegally over our southern border and people are illegally protesting and threatening Supreme Court justices. Yet the Justice Department is doing nothing.

Oh, wait. The attorney general is now suing the state of Arizona over its new law requiring that individuals registering to vote provide proof of citizenship (July 7 Review-Journal). Since when are non-citizens allowed to vote in this country? Enough already.