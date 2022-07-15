85°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: The U.S. attorney general has a bizarre set of priorities

David Lyons Las Vegas
July 14, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia's Senate ...
In this Jan. 5, 2021, file photo, voters wait in line to cast their ballots in Georgia's Senate runoff election in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

Crime is running rampant throughout our country, millions of people are crossing illegally over our southern border and people are illegally protesting and threatening Supreme Court justices. Yet the Justice Department is doing nothing.

Oh, wait. The attorney general is now suing the state of Arizona over its new law requiring that individuals registering to vote provide proof of citizenship (July 7 Review-Journal). Since when are non-citizens allowed to vote in this country? Enough already.

MOST READ
1
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
Poker pro accused of cheating eliminated from WSOP Main Event
2
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
Pair of $100K jackpots hit at Strip casino
3
Meow Wolf, Omega Mart founder Matt King dies
Meow Wolf, Omega Mart founder Matt King dies
4
Unofficial final table set for WSOP Main Event
Unofficial final table set for WSOP Main Event
5
Airport gets 1st rain in 108 days; most of valley gets wet
Airport gets 1st rain in 108 days; most of valley gets wet
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST