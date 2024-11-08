LETTER: The voters have spoken

It is time to bury the hatchet. Republicans should invite the radical progressives to the table to see if they can find common ground on any issue and use that toehold to seek compromise on how best to attack the nation’s problems.

Yes, Donald Trump has an agenda. But nothing he has proposed will negatively impact the economy or the security of our fellow citizens. So let’s give the Democrats an opportunity to participate in Making America Great Again.

This time, Trump will not be sabotaged by the career politicians who hate him. The swamp is going to be drained, the borders are going to be secured, the economy will be turbocharged and crime rates will come down with or without participation from the radical left. The social issues so important to the progressives will have to be moved to the back burner for awhile so that the survival of our nation can be secured.

The citizens have spoken.