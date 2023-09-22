LETTER: This is what increased the deficit

(The Associated Press)

Your Sept. 12 editorial about a “spending splurge” is wrong, period.

The main reason for the national debt is tax cuts by the Republicans, starting with Ronald Reagan. Under his leadership, Congress cut taxes about 25 percent. Under George W. Bush, another cut of 10 percent to 15 percent happened, much of it for capital gains.

Under Trump, another 10 percent. In the ’80s, my wife and I paid 30 percent of our income in taxes. Today, it’s only 10 percent. This is the real reason for the debt.