Letters

LETTER: This is what increased the deficit

Larry Taylor Olympia, Washington
September 21, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(The Associated Press)
(The Associated Press)

Your Sept. 12 editorial about a “spending splurge” is wrong, period.

The main reason for the national debt is tax cuts by the Republicans, starting with Ronald Reagan. Under his leadership, Congress cut taxes about 25 percent. Under George W. Bush, another cut of 10 percent to 15 percent happened, much of it for capital gains.

Under Trump, another 10 percent. In the ’80s, my wife and I paid 30 percent of our income in taxes. Today, it’s only 10 percent. This is the real reason for the debt.

LETTER: Time to stand up for journalists
Kudos to Review-Journal Executive Editor Glenn Cook for standing up for his newsroom.

LETTER: Biden tells more fibs
Imagine if Donald Trump did the same.

LETTER: COVID hysteria?
Let’s not Monday-morning quarterback.

