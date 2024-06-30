98°F
Letters

LETTER: This is what the nation has to choose from?

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Jim Hayes Las Vegas
June 29, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

After watching some of what is described as a presidential debate, I have doubts about the future of this great nation. We are asked to choose between a professional liar who is also a convicted felon and a current president who displays questionable mental capacities while seeking to head this country for another four years. Does that sound like we have a bright political future ahead of us?

Whether you are a Democrat or Republican, you should be scared. Enjoy this Fourth of July. It may be your last.

